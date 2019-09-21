Call of Duty is headed back to one of it’s most popular era’s, the modern warfare era. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t release for another month; however, starting today, fans have to opportunity to test out the game for free before it launches. From now until September 23rd, the beta is completely open to all players on Xbox One, Playstation 4 or PC.

The game will also support cross-platform play, so if your friend group is not on the same system, now is the time to get everyone together for some gaming. Players will have access to a near-complete version of the game. One aspect fans are particularly excited for is the new 32 vs. 32 player ground war game mode, and it’s available in the beta.

Morgan Park of PC Gamer says of the game, “Of course, Modern Warfare is still Call of Duty at its core. Enemies can eat a few headshots before going down with most weapons and the hitboxes are chunky and forgiving to aim. But in Modern Warfare, I’m listening hard for enemy footsteps and using information gadgets, careful things I don’t really associate with the chaos of CoD.” It’s this style of realism, similar to a Battlefield or Rainbow Six game that is new for the series. Download the beta on your own system to try it out for yourself.

Check out some gameplay courtesy of IGN below.