The Coronavirus pandemic has put the majority of the world on pause. California is essentially in a statewide lockdown right now as the number of cases reaches 6528 and counting. COVID-19 has left many without jobs, putting financial strains on anyone who work isn't deemed essential.

According to SF Gate, the legendary cannabis dispensary Barbary Coast in San Francisco, in partnership with Sherbinski, has launched a "compassion" menu for those whose pockets have been impacted by Coronavirus. For $1, customers can buy themselves an eighth (3.5G) from the newly launched menu that includes Sherbinski's Acai Berry proprietary strain. Typically, an eighth of the strain goes for $75 so it's definitely a solid deal.

"San Francisco set the tone for the world when it comes to providing cannabis and compassion to the cannabis community," Mario Guzman, head of Sherbinskis, said. "Some of the first dispensaries in the world started here. Barbary Coast is part of that inner thread, as is Sherbinskis. Together, we have joined our efforts to show some love in the best way we know how: sharing flowers.”

As officials deem cannabis an essential service, Barbary Coast's CEO and co-founder Jesse Henry explained the importance of giving back to their community at such a hard time.

"Right now, people are scared and struggling to get by, so it’s vital we provide help, hope and hugs to our community," Henry said. "Let’s give some relief during this difficult and unprecedented crisis.”

