mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Caleborate Shares New Track "Hear Me Out"

Milca P.
June 29, 2019 22:16
127 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Hear Me Out
Caleborate

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to new Caleborate.


Caleborate has returned with another reflective cut that finds the Northern California emcee spitting soulful over a nostalgic backdrop to craft "Hear Me Out."

The new rack precedes his August full-length release and is paired with an equally retro visualizer that finds the rapper navigating a VHS landscape. According to the artist, the new clip serves as something of “a complementary piece that expresses a further depth to the track, telling that story through the hundreds of clips we collected over the year.”

The upcoming project will mark Caleborate's first drop of the like in two years since he arrived with Real Person. Take a sneak peek via "Hear Me OUt."

Quotable Lyrics

It feel like the same fucking parties every weekend don't it
So we stay inebriated hoping we can keep the moments
Eventually just find myself alone overthinking on it yeah
I plaster on a smile to look happy when I smoke, I keep to myself I crack a smile to every joke

Caleborate
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  127
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Caleborate new music new song hear me out Songs
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Caleborate Shares New Track "Hear Me Out"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject