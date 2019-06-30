Caleborate Shares New Track "Hear Me Out"

Caleborate has returned with another reflective cut that finds the Northern California emcee spitting soulful over a nostalgic backdrop to craft "Hear Me Out."

The new rack precedes his August full-length release and is paired with an equally retro visualizer that finds the rapper navigating a VHS landscape. According to the artist, the new clip serves as something of “a complementary piece that expresses a further depth to the track, telling that story through the hundreds of clips we collected over the year.”

The upcoming project will mark Caleborate's first drop of the like in two years since he arrived with Real Person. Take a sneak peek via "Hear Me OUt."

Quotable Lyrics

It feel like the same fucking parties every weekend don't it

So we stay inebriated hoping we can keep the moments

Eventually just find myself alone overthinking on it yeah

I plaster on a smile to look happy when I smoke, I keep to myself I crack a smile to every joke