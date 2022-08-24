If you're front row at a concert, it's not difficult to find a swarm of screaming fans. Many do their very best to touch whoever is performing on stage, and often, these artists welcome that physical connection, albeit it is a brief one, because they know it was only further hype the crowd. However, in a time when rappers are being attacked, the authorities are targeting them in investigations, and not to mention we're still dealing with COVID-19 and Monkeypox, not everyone is welcoming people groping at them...including Busta Rhymes.

The Rap icon has always been warm and receptive when it comes to his fanbase, but at a recent show, Busta was growing irritated with a woman in the front row.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

In a clip shared online, Busta is doing what he does best on stage when he sees a woman reaching to touch him. He slapped her hand, stopped the music, and scolded not only her but the man she was with, as well.

"What kinda sh*t you on to continue to let her grab me up," said Bus, before suggesting that if he wanted to, he could have sex with the man's girlfriend."This is a weird time. She touch me and sh*t, gotta funny ass cameraphone being filmed, and I don't agree with that. She might do some police sh*t. I'm not with it."

"In my time, we ain't f*ck with all these cameras. Take your girl and tell her to stand behind you!" he added." "Have your girl stand behind you, bruh!"

Reactions to the clip have been divided, as some people thought Busta Rhymes treated the couple unfairly, while others suggested that the woman may have been bothersome throughout the entirety of the performance. Check out the clip below.