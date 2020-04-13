Burning Man has been known to be one of the craziest festivals in the world. The week-long event sees close to 80,000 people make their way to a remote desert outside of Reno, Nevada. The campground is renamed to Black Rock City and there are always some wild antics going down at the event. This year, it was supposed to take place between August 30th and September 7th but just like every other festival, it was canceled due to the Coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, a message was released explaining why Burning Man had to inevitably be canceled. The organizers say that full refunds will be available although they have asked some to reconsider asking for money back so that they can pay employees who would otherwise have to be laid off.

"In the interest of the health and wellbeing of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City in the Nevada desert this year. Burning Man, however, is alive and well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse — from a virtual BRC and the Philosophical Center to new Fly Ranch and Burners Without Borders initiatives," the message read.

For those who were hoping for Burning Man to go on as normal, at least you will be treated to a virtual version of Black Rock City. Regardless, this is yet another blow for festival enthusiasts everywhere.

[Via]