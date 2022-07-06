It's no secret that sample clearance is a costly process. Some artists lose 100% of their own royalties because of samples. For Burna Boy, he willingly shared over half of the royalties from his May single, "Last Last," which samples Toni Braxton's 2000 hit record, "He Wasn't Man Enough."



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Wallo267 and Gillie Da King, Burna Boy detailed the process behind the song, including his efforts to get the song cleared. He explained that he's wanted to sample the Braxton record for a while, and the opportunity finally came up when he was with his producer Chopsticks. "I just wanted to use that sample and I knew Chopsticks could do something crazy with it," he explained. "That's one of the [most special] creative processes," he added before revealing Toni Braxton's cut of the record.

"But, she is taking 60% of the shit," he continued. "But I'm not complaining, man. Hopefully, she pops out at one of the shows."

"Last Last" is expected to appear on Burna Boy's forthcoming album, Love, Damani. The rapper's new project is due out this Friday and includes appearances from Ed Sheeran, J Hus, Blxst, Popcaan, Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, and more. Love, Damani will feature 19 songs including the previously released single, "Kilometre."

Check out Burna Boy's full interview on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game below.