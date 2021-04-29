Burna Boy Drops Off New Single "Kilometre"

Burna Boy cannot be stopped. Today, the self-declared African Giant has come through to deliver his new single "Kilometer," hitting up Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to open up about what's to come. "I’m definitely planning to drop my next album this year," he teases. "Especially, at the same time I dropped the last one. I'm trying to do that as long as I can." For some context, his most recent studio album Twice As Tall arrived last August, which seems to indicate a summer release.

As for the song itself, Burna reflects as follows: "It's really me talking about how far I've come. I've come a long way. At the same time, just having fun with it. When the song drops, start running around, wherever you go. Just start running around. It doesn't need an explanation." The free-spirited feel comes alive through music, over which Burna catches a vibey pocket and never lets up. In fact, expect this one to gain new life on the dancefloor, as Burna himself can attest first hand. "I actually took it to the club," he reveals. "I actually tried to visit the club back here [in Ghana]. We got one."

Check out "Kilometre" now, and sound off if you're excited for a new album from Burna Boy.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I give you the gist

When's the last time somebody did it like this?

Too much ice on my bumbaclart wrist

That's why everybody hating on me like Chris