Anticipation has been building for Burna Boy's upcoming album, Love, Damini, for a while now. The Nigerian artist has dropped two singles leading up to the project, "Kilometre" and "Last, Last," a banger which samples Toni Braxton's classic, "He Wasn't Man Enough." Last week, fans learned they would have to wait just a bit longer for the LP, as Burna announced he was pushing its release from the original drop date of July 2nd to July 9th.

Burna Boy is using the additional time to hype up the project even more, revealing the 19-song tracklist on Twitter Saturday. From the looks of it, Burna is tapping a wide array of big-name talent for Damani.

To name a few, Ed Sheeran will be joining Burna on "For My Hand," and none other than J. Balvin is hopping on "Rollercoaster." Dancehall icon Popcaan will appear on "T.A.S.," and Blxst and Kehlani will be featured on "Solid." "Cloak & Dagger" will feature British rapper J. Hus, who collaborated with Burna previously on his own song, "Play Play."

Burna Boy's last album, Twice As Tall, was a massive success, taking home the Grammy for Best Global Music Album. It seems like Love, Damini might follow in its footsteps.

Tracklist

1. “Glory” feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo

2. “Science”

3. “Jagele”

4. “Kilometre”

5. “Cloak & Dagger” feat. J.Hus

6. “Whiskey”

7. “Last Last”

8. “Different Size" feat. Victony

9. “It’s Plenty”

10. “Dirty Secrets”

11. “T.A.S” feat. Popcaan

12. “Solid” feat. Blxst & Kehlani

13. “For My Hand” feat. Ed Sheeran

14. “Rollercoaster” feat. J. Balvin

15. “Vanilla”

16. “Common Person”

17. “Wild Dreams”

18. “How Bad Could It Be” feat. Khalid

19. “Love, Damini” feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo

