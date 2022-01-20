A 16-year old Burger King employee was fatally shot by her co-worker in a botched robbery on Jan. 2. Niesha Harris-Brazell was working her shift at a Milwaukee Burger King when her friend’s father, Antonie Edwards, drove up to the drive-through window. Edwards attempted to initiate a pre-planned heist, threatening employees with a gun.

According to reports, the entire heist was planned out by Antonie Edwards, his daughter Mariah, and Niesha. Unfortunately, the plan went left while Niesha played her part, emptying out the register and yelling directions to her co-workers. As Antonie climbed out of his driver seat and looked over the railing of the drive-through window, a gunshot was fired but not from him.

Image via HNHH

In an attempt to defend his co-workers and prevent the robbery, Burger King employee Derrick Ellis attempted to shoot Edwards but accidentally killed Niesha. Edwards fled the scene but was later arrested based on the information given by his daughter to authorities. Following his arrest, Edwards corroborated her story but did not implicate her in the crime.

Antoine Edwards is now being charged with felony murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, and possession of a firearm by a felon. His daughter, Mariah Edwards, was also arrested, but criminal charges are unknown at this time.

Since the shooting, Derrick Ellis has been on the run. Today, he turned himself into authorities and prosecutors have charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted out-of-state felon and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

