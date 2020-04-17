Buddy & Kent Jamz Drop Joint Project "Janktape Vol. 1"

Buddy and Kent Jamz have tons of experience working together, delivering their "Hollyhood" single last year. They have been working on a collaborative project for the last little while, finally coming through and releasing Janktape Vol. 1 this week.

The two Los Angeles natives have undeniable chemistry, bouncing ideas off of each other throughout the ten-song display. The duo opts to go a featureless route, showing off exactly what they can do by themselves and preparing the audience for Buddy's forthcoming sophomore album.

Constructing a path for himself, Buddy is known for connecting with several generations. His lyrical style is more representative of a millennial audience but he can also connect to a younger crowd, delivering some stand-outs on Harlan & Alondra and promising even more heat on his new album.

Get a taste of the hometown chemistry that Buddy and Kent Jamz share on the first volume of their Janktape.

Tracklist:

1. She Think

2. In Search Of

3. Pass By Me

4. Burberry Party

5. For The Ladies

6. Terrified

7. Inconsistent

8. To The Grace

9. Bad Boys

10. Heatwave