Buddy Adds Four New Songs For "Superghetto (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
July 29, 2022 17:26
Superghetto (Deluxe)
Buddy

Tyga and Gwen Bunn appear on the deluxe edition of Buddy's "Superghetto."


Buddy had fans waiting four years for his follow-up to 2018's Harland & Alondra but he isn't keeping fans waiting that long for some new music. Following the release of Superghetto earlier this year, he's now returned with the official deluxe edition of the project with four additional songs. Budy and Tyga come through with a remix of "Hoochie Mama," while Gwenn Bunn assists on "Long Day (Crazy Pussy)."

The original version of Superghetto hit in late March to critical acclaim. His latest project included a slew of solid collaborations alongside peers and OGs including T-Pain, Blxst, Ari Lennox, and Tinashe.

Check out the deluxe re-release of Buddy's new album Superghetto below and sound off with your favorite song off of the project on the tracklist. 

 

