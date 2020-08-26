Following talks that several players from the Toronto Raptors were considering boycotting the remainder of the NBA Playoffs after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, it looks like the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to make a statement of their own.

As the Playoffs continue inside of the NBA Bubble, several players are voicing their feelings about continuing to play basketball when they believe they should be out protesting in the streets. The Milwaukee Bucks, feeling a deep connection to what happened to Blake because their home is in Wisconsin, appear to have decided to kick off the boycott, refusing to step out onto the court for Game 5 against the Magic.

The game was set to tip-off at 4 PM EST today but, as reported by several leading members of the media within the NBA Bubble, the Bucks never came out onto the court. The Magic were on the court warming up, wanting to play the game, but they have since returned to the locker room.

According to Shams Charania, a formal decision to boycott this game was made by the Bucks pre-game.

The Bucks are currently leading the series against the Magic 3-1.

The boycott is taking place following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old unarmed Black man in Kenosha. He was intervening between two women having a verbal altercation, entering his car when a police officer shot him up to eight times in the back. Blake is confirmed to have been paralyzed below the waist from the shooting.

This story is developing. We will keep you updated.