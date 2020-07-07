Regardless of how President Donald Trump feels about the recent scandal surrounding Bubba Wallace, the NASCAR driver continues to make big moves. Trump called for Wallace to publicly apologize for the "noose" controversy that made headlines in recent weeks, taking to Twitter to blast the driver, but Wallace responded with a sort of silence. While Bubba Wallace did issue a statement on social media, he never directly acknowledged Trump, nor did he take any low blows.

Instead, Bubba Wallace shared a lengthy inspirational message, and following that, Beats By Dre shared on Twitter that they have inked a deal with the NASCAR driver. It seems that Trump's recent Twitter fingers prompted the company to announce its partnership with Wallace ahead of schedule.

"We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day," Beats By Dre tweeted. "No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family." The details of the deal have yet to be shared, so we'll have to wait and see what the company and the sports star have in store. In the meantime, check out the tweet below.