When President Donald Trump has something to say, you'd best believe he's taking to Twiter to say it. The controversial president decided to address more pop culture issues when he tweeted about the scandal involving NASCAR's Bubba Wallace. Recently, someone reported that there was a noose hanging in the lone Black NASCAR driver's garage, but after an investigation was conducted, the FBI reported that the noose was not a target toward Wallace, but a tied rope that had been in the garage for months.

People accused Bubba Wallace of staging the incident for sympathy, however, Wallace wasn't even the person who found or reported the rope to authorities. That didn't stop President 45 from giving his Twitter finger a workout. "Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!" Trump wrote.

In response, Bubba Wallace decided not to shade America's leader but instead posted a lengthy message about perseverance in the face of adversity. "You always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal," the message reads. "I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen." Read through Wallace's message in full below.