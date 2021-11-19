mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller Delivers "A Different Christmas" Ft. Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé & More

Erika Marie
November 19, 2021 01:40
4.1K Views
108
5
CoverCover

A Different Christmas
Bryson Tiller

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
66% (19)
Rate
Audience Rating
11 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

Before he shares his next album, the singer dropped off a seven-track holiday project.


It's about that time for those holiday favorites to permeate every aspect of our existence. Next week, the U.S. celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday—or for some, boycotts it—but nevertheless, the world is getting into the holiday spirit as the season has quickly crept upon us. It is unbelievable that 2022 is just a few weeks away and giving his take on the holidays is Bryson Tiller who dropped off a new project.

The R&B singer shared the news about A Different Christmas last week when he wrote on Instagram: "Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys. This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.. 'A Different Christmas' releases everywhere next Friday, Nov. 19th. Happy Holidays from me to you, especially if you’re spending them alone!"

A Different Christmas features looks from Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé, Halo, Tayla Parx, and Poo Bear. Stream the project and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. be mine this christmas
2. cold december interlude
3. presents ft. Kiana Ledé
4. i'll be home for christmas
5. lonely christmas ft. Justin Bieber & Poo Bear
6. ain't a lonely christmas song ft. Tayla Parx
7. winter wonderland ft. Halo

Bryson Tiller Poo Bear Justin Bieber Kiana Ledé Halo Tayla Parx
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Bryson Tiller Delivers "A Different Christmas" Ft. Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé & More
108
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject