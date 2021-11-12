Summer Walker Delivers Her Take On A Holiday Classic, “I Want To Come Home For Christmas”

Fresh off the release of her sophomore studio album, Still Over It, Summer Walker is dropping off even more magic as we step into the holiday season. The 25-year-old has teamed up with Amazon Music for her version of Marvin Gaye’s popular hit – “I Want To Come Home For Christmas.”

The song is exclusively available on the platform’s streaming service, and hears the R&B star’s beautiful voice fill listeners with eager anticipation about the forthcoming celebrations. “Having the opportunity to honor a legend like Marvin Gaye and cover his Christmas song is special to me,” Walker said about the experience.





As she gets into the holiday spirit, Walker will likely have a lot to celebrate seeing as her latest project is set to be the best-selling female R&B album since Beyoncé’s Lemonade. The Atlanta native got particularly vulnerable in several of her tracks, telling the story of her and London on da Track’s tumultuous relationship.

It’s unclear if Walker has plans to release more Christmas tunes in the future, but after listening to her new cover, one thing’s for sure – she has the voice for it.

Check out “I Want To Come Home For Christmas” at this link.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’d give anything to see

A little, little Christmas tree

And to hear, hear the laughter

Of children playing in the snow

