BRS Kash Samples Viral TikTok Song For "Oh No"

BRS Kash went viral on TikTok with his ultra-raunchy single "Throat Baby," which went crazy after DaBaby and City Girls jumped on the remix. The Atlanta-based rapper, who is signed to Love Renaissance, is officially back with potentially his next big hit, sampling a popular sound from TikTok and catching onto the algorithm for his new track "Oh No."

The dance banger was released today exclusively as part of the Madden 22 soundtrack, which was unveiled this week. The football-referencing smash will get your toes tapping and your mind ready for the gridiron.

This is the first new music from BRS Kash since his Kash Only mixtape earlier this year, despite some one-off appearances, including one for the LVRN cypher a few weeks ago. What do you think of the new record?

Quotable Lyrics:

Bust the defense, open runnin' through somethin'

I don't know no plays on the field, I just freeform

Caught it with the left but I'm better with my right arm

When thÐµy call Blitz, hit stick don't mean no harm