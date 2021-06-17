Madden 22
- NewsSwae Lee Releases New Single "Ball Is Life" With Jack HarlowSwae Lee's new single "Ball Is Life" with Jack Harlow is a highlight from the new "Madden NFL 22" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- Football"Madden NFL 22" Soundtrack Drops With New Music From Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, JID, 42 Dugg, & MoreSwae Lee, J.I.D, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Tierra Whack, and more highlight the "Madden NFL 22" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJ.I.D Returns With "Ambassel"J.I.D. warms up before the big game with the Christo-produced "Ambassel," a new drop from the "Madden 22" OST. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsJulian Edelman's Got Jokes For Tom Brady In Light Of Madden 22 CoverTom Brady wasn't always a hero in the Madden games.By Alexander Cole
- FootballBRS Kash Samples Viral TikTok Song For "Oh No"BRS Kash returns with his new dance single "Oh No" for the "Madden 22" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTom Brady & Patrick Mahomes Grace The Cover Of "Madden 22"Two of the best quarterbacks in the league are sharing the cover of EA Sports' latest NFL game.By Alexander Cole