Kelvin Peña, better known by his internet moniker, Brother Nature, was jumped Friday night at La Sandwicherie in Miami, Florida. Video of the attack made its way online by way of the assailant who posted the footage through his now-banned Twitter account himself, according to Bossip. He claims Peña entered the restaurant in a boastful manner, upsetting some customers, but how it escalated from there is unknown. The initial posts are no longer up, but many have been quick to repost the videos.

Peña has since responded on Twitter: "I know there’s a video out of me getting jumped, everyone in the pizza shop literally just watched, with their phones out, and did nothing. Oh well 🤷🏽‍♂️"

Many have come to Peña's defense online. Jay Versace wrote on Twitter: "It’s crazy cause i was just talking about how the nigga brother nature one of the nicest humans I ever met in person. seeing that shit hurt my heart smh." Shaun King said, "Shame on the people who watched, filmed, and refused to intervene. I understand the fear, I do, but this is not OK."

In typical Twitter fashion, users have taken to his defensive by use of jokes. One user posted a video of penguins walking with the caption, "The Animal Kingdom getting in formation after hearing about Brother Nature getting jumped."