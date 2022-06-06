For the last year or so, it has been common knowledge that the Denver Broncos would eventually be sold. The current ownership group is looking to pass things off to someone new and there has been a ton of interest from various parties. After all, the Broncos are a historic team and anyone would want to get in on the NFL where franchises continue to go up in value.

Kanye West and Antonio Brown seemed interested in the team but it looks like they lost out. In a new report from Forbes, it was revealed that billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton will get the team with a winning bid of $4.5 billion, which is a pretty large amount all things considered.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Reporters like Adam Schefter are claiming that the Forbes report is actually quite premature. It is being said that there is still a second round of bids that need to be dealt with first and that no frontrunner has been crowned just yet. These conflicting reports are quite interesting, however, it could just be that the Broncos want to control the narrative as they have a lot riding on this sale.

This is still a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.

