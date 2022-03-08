Antonio Brown and Kanye West seem to be the new dynamic duo when it comes to the sports business world. Ever since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown has been hanging out with Kanye, and he is now the President of Donda Sports. The new organization has some pretty big ideas, and they are even looking at sports ownership.

Over the past few weeks, Brown has been speaking about the sale of the Denver Broncos, and how he and Kanye want in on that. Kanye has billions of dollars to his name, which means he could certainly purchase the team if he so chose to. Of course, this would require the approval of the sellers, however, it's not too far-fetched.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Recently, TMZ sports was able to catch up with Brown, and that is when they asked him about buying the Broncos. As AB explained, he is still very much interested in getting it done, saying "Tell Roger [Goodell] to call me. We're working on it ... We're working towards getting it done."

This would be a massive story if it were to actually happen, especially given what a big name Ye is. He is arguably the most famous person in the world right now, and to have him as an NFL owner would be a huge look for the league.



