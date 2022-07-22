As Britney Spears' salacious Instagram antics continue, her fanbase has become increasingly worried about her – particularly after the mother of two went on a nude-posting spree from a hotel room where she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

Since the end of her lengthy conservatorship, the "Gimme More" songstress has loved using social media to speak her truth and express herself, sharing secrets about the things she endured when her own life was out of her control, as well as frequent naked vacation pictures and videos that keep the world talking about her.

Earlier this week, Spears hopped online to share some promiscuous photos that see her laying in bed wearing nothing more than her "Cabo thong." According to her caption, she's been "waking up in London," though social media sleuths have speculated that pictures were actually taken at the Four SeasonsHotel in Westlake Village.

"Britney Spears is NOT in London," one person wrote, comparing the singer's uploads to pictures of the hotel room. "These photos were taken at @FSWestlake. The same wall art in another room is displayed. Why lie? Who is controlling her Instagram account?"





In another upload, the Mississippi native montaged clips of her seductively rolling around in bed. "When's Halloween????" she pondered in the caption.

Though some of the nudes Spears shared to her feed this week have been removed, a handful of them remain on her page, causing controversy and conversation.

Check out more of her recent posts below, and let us know if you think Britney Spears has control of her Instagram feed in the comments.













