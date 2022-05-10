Britney Spears is back at it again. She may be expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, but that's not stopping the pop icon from flaunting her slim figure – completely nude – on Instagram.

On Monday, May 9th, the 40-year-old dropped off a photo dump of a new naked snapshot with several different filters placed over it. "Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me," she wrote in the caption. "Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???"

Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

In her next upload, Spears teased a tasty treat that was delivered to her hotel room, adding that she couldn't verify her location at the moment. Shortly after that, she returned with more naked pictures, her lady bits strategically covered with a pink heart emoji.

"Don't underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick," she captioned this carousel, shamelessly flexing her ability to capture her own angles. "Photo dump before there was a child inside me!!!"





Down in the comment section, her baby daddy replied, "Alright that's it, I'm buying you some clothes."

Anyone who follows the soon-to-be mother of three knows that she hasn't shied away from stripping down since being freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship last year. Just a few days ago, she posed nude with her dog, Sawyer, and before that, she shared several clips of her ditching her bikini top at the beach.





When she's not spending her time teasing her fans with NSFW content, Spears has been planning her upcoming wedding to Asghari, as well as working on her tell-all book, which she says will arrive before the end of 2022 – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





[Via]