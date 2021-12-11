Former NFL linebacker Brandon Marshall says he wants the Denver Broncos to retire Demaryius Thomas' jersey number. Thomas, who played for the Broncos from 2010–2018, died Thursday at the age of 33.

"It's just fitting, it just makes sense," Marshall explained. "[He's] one of the greatest Broncos ever."



Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Thomas was drafted by the organization with the 22nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his career, he was selected to four Pro Bowl teams and helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl in 2016.

"He's one of the greatest Broncos of all-time, point blank, period," Marshall said. "He's one of the greatest receivers of my era -- of our generation. One of the greatest receivers in Broncos history."

"And, as Peyton [Manning] said, he's an even better guy," he added.

Manning was the Broncos quarterback for the final four years of his career with Thomas as one of his top wide receivers during that time.

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," Manning said after his death. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event."

