Trina McGee, the actress who played Angela Moore on Boy Meets World, has accused her former co-stars of being racist toward her while they were on set, which included calling her "Aunt Jemima." Trina, who was the only black lead actor on a show with a majority white cast, took to Twitter in January to call out some of her castmates for their retched behaviour on set.

"Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up," she tweeted. "Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told 'it was nice of you to join us' like a stranger after 60 episodes." She later confirmed which set she was referring to, and specified that the perpetrators were three of the main actors on the show.

However, she clarifies that this did not include Rider Strong, who played her love interest, Shawn Hunter, on Boy Meets World.

She went on to detail her experience in more replies and tweets, revealing that she was even made fun of for believing in God.

Because she never named names, many have only speculated that, if Rider was not one of the "three acting colleagues," the culprits were likely Ben Savage, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel. Although Trina thought that the three actors should come forward and "name themselves," she insisted that we "don't have to be inspect[or] gadget" to figure out who she's referring to. Further, when a Twitter user replied to one of her tweets recalling their own unpleasant experience with Ben, who played the show's main character, Corey Matthews, Trina said it sounded like "familiar territory."

Although the original series ended in 2000, Trina reprised her role as Angela in the Boy Meets World spin-off, Girl Meets World, back in 2015. Last year, she promised that she was going to speak her "truth on what happened on Boy Meets World" and share her experiences as a black woman in Hollywood.

However, she never officially made such a video, and has since addressed her tweet storm back in January. In an Instagram live, she claimed that she was "PMSing" when she tweeted about BMW in January, and that she isn't certain that she would classify her experiences on set as racism today. She also revealed that the male co-star who called her Aunt Jemima has since reached out and apologized, although she still doesn't specify who it was.

