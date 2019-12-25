You might’ve heard the story about Maitland Ward, the actress who played Rachel from Boys Meets World, how she turned to porn recently. Ward opened up about her "authentic" transition into the adult film industry in a recent interview with In Touch, saying she wanted to explore and do the adult film for a while.

“I started doing this kind of film, professional stuff, not very long ago — only a couple months ago,” she said. “It’s been an evolution. It’s all been my authentic journey because everything that I have done along the way is something I wanted to explore and do, and I just did it publicly for my fans, that is the exhibitionist style of me. I wanted to take them along for the journey, and it’s been a really fun, crazy adventure and there is still stuff to explore."

Well following the notoriety & fame that this story stirred up, Ward is wanting to keep her career going, and she’s interested in spoofing a couple holiday commercials in the process. TMZ caught up with Ward recently in LA and asked her about the recent Hallmark commercial that was temporarily yanked from the network because it featured a lesbian couple kissing. Maitland says the move was ridiculous and angered her a lot, but she wasn't surprised by it either.

Continuing on, the paparazzi then asked her if there would be any potential for a porno spin off, to which she was all for. “Lets do a Peleton porn” she says laughing with the cameraman after joking about porn spin offs and anti-hallmark films. Check out her run in with TMZ (below).