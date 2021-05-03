Lightweight boxer Felix Verdejo turned himself in to authorities, Sunday night, after federal agents identified the body of a 27-year-old dead woman as his lover. Keishla Rodríguez was pregnant with Verdejo's child at the time of her death.

The FBI is accusing the boxer of punching Keishla Rodríguez in the face, injecting her with an unidentified substance through a syringe, bounding her hands and feet with wire, tying her to a heavy block, and throwing her off of a bridge.

They also allege Verdejo shot at her from the bridge as she fell.



Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Prior to her death, Rodríguez's mother, Keila Ortiz, told reporters that her daughter called her to tell her that Verdejo was coming over to her house to check on the results of a pregnancy test.

The killing reportedly occurred at 8:30 AM, Thursday.

Verdejo's promoter, Top Rank, released a statement in response to the news.

"Top Rank's thoughts and prayers are with Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz's family and friends, and with all those in mourning," the statement read. "We are deeply disturbed by the news reports, and we will continue to monitor developments in the case as it progresses."

Verdejo and his attorneys have thus far declined to comment.

Hundreds of people gathered in protest at the bridge where Rodríguez was killed to demand justice.

[Via]