Rapper and Lottery Ticket actor Bow Wow lit up social media on Sunday when he sent out a shocking declaration. During an #askbow Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked “who was the love of your life out of all the relationships you were in?” referring to his long list of famous “It girl” exes. A list that happens to include Ciara, Blac Chyna, Erica Mena, Joie Chavis, Kiyomi Leslie, and Angela Simmons.

Bow Wow bluntly responded “None of them.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Shade Room caught hold of the tweet on Thursday after it was mentioned on Bow Wow’s appearance on The Breakfast Club Thursday morning. Charlemagne asked Bow Wow if his answer to the fan was really the truth, especially considering his seemingly karmic connection with teenage girlfriend and Growing Up Hip-Hop co-star Angela Simmons.

After a little probing from Charlemagne, Bow Wow claimed Angela could be his soulmate but he simply isn’t ready to be committed. "That's my dawg," he maintains. "Anything she need, whatever it is, she got it. She could be [a soul mate]. I just have a type. She is a great type, but I just want to be out having fun. I'm still outchea."

The star does seem genuine in his response, stating he was happy for Angela in her new relationship with boxer Daniel "Miracle Man" Jacobs, and many fans were quick to praise his honesty. Even if Bow Wow felt otherwise, with Angela taken at the moment, all the relationship talk remains wishful thinking.

What do you think of Bow Wow’s statement? Watch the full interview below.

WATCH: Bow Wow on The Breakfast Club

[via]