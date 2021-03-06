mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boslen & Tyla Yaweh Wear Their Hearts On Their Sleeves On "DENY"

Alexander Cole
March 06, 2021 14:00
Boslen and Tyla Yaweh display the full range of their talents on their new single "DENY."


Vancouver artist Boslen has been making a name for himself as of late thanks to some smooth r&b inspired tracks that provide some of those dope vibes that are made for riding around in your car during the summer. With his latest effort "DENY," that's exactly what Boslen gives us except for this time around, he receives some help from up-and-comer Tyla Yaweh.

With this new song, Boslen speaks on a relationship that recently ended in which it seemed like the two were having a good time. In the end, however, the girl moved on without a care, and it's clear that Boslen has some stuff to work out as a result. Tyla Yaweh helps back up Boslen's sentiments and overall, it makes for a nice collaboration that will help build up the latter's fanbase.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just want it all, but I got too much on my mind
Thought I left it back at home but it just follows through the night
I could have gave you the world, book us up and catch a flight
Took you out to Saint Laurent and buy whatever's in your size

