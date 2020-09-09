In 2006, Sacha Baron Cohen changed the game with his madcap comedy classic Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, a satirical mockumentary designed to expose and poke fun at the blemishes and warts of American culture. Uproarious and unflinching, complete with the second-best nude fight scene of the decade (losing only just slightly to the one in Eastern Promises), Borat became an instant classic, spawning quotes that would have been memes had it been delivered today.

And while Cohen has since followed up with Bruno and Who Is America, many have coveted Borat's return, especially given how delicately balanced the sociopolitical climate has become in these modern times. Evidently, it would appear that Cohen is gearing up to deliver. Collider has reported that a sequel to Borat has already been filmed and screened, though details on whether director Larry Charles is returning is unknown. The same goes for information on a potential release date or distributor, though the report theorizes a streaming service seems the likeliest home for the sure-to-be-controversial film.

The report also acknowledges that the character has since become iconic to many, and thus required a bit of creativity on Cohen's part. One of the sources involved in breaking the news described the dynamic as "Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen," an assessment that will likely make more sense upon actually seeing it. Keep an eye out for further news on the release of Borat 2, and sound off -- do you think the off-kilter Kazakshatni journalist is the hero the world needs right now?

