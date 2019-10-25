Boosie Badazz should be protected at all costs. Arguably the funniest rapper on the planet, the beloved Baton Rouge rapper has been making headlines through his various antics and jokes. But lest we forget, the man has forged his path by delivering authentic raps time and time again, and it looks like he's about to set it off once more. Come November 14th, on his birthday to be exact, Boosie is set to unleash Talk That Shit, which may or may not feature his recently previewed "Megan Thee Stallion" impression.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Clocking in at a respectable eighteen tracks, Boosie's new project has yet to unveil any featured guests. Given the respect with which he moves, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few familiar faces crop up. Thematically, expect a wide variety of ground to be covered; hilarious though he may be, Boosie never shies away from getting real, expressing his own sense of vulnerability and guilt. It wouldn't be surprising to see similar topics explored on Talk Dat Shit.

Check out the full tracklist below, and be sure to support Boosie when he drops on November 14th.

1. Intro

2. Put Em Up

3. Suck A Dick

4. Nasty Nasty

5. South Side Baby

6. Str8 Goon Soft Heart Tho

7. Anythang

8. The Ones I Know

9. Burden On My Heart

10. Dreams To Reality

11. Yes U Are

12. Another Chance

13. Weed Head X4

14. Raindrops

15. Wonderland

16. Murder

17. Louisiana

18. Dreams Come True