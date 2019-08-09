YNW Melly became one of the hottest artists of 2018 but he hasn't even been able to witness it, for the most part. The rapper's currently facing a double murder charge for his alleged involvement in the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Although he's maintained his innocence, he's still behind bars and has been denied bond. He's reportedly facing the death penalty but he's been connected with a lawyer that got another rapper off on similar charges, Boosie Badazz. He recently sat down with Vlad to explain how that connection came about.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

People once chanted "Free Boosie" like they do "Free Melly." Boosie Badazz feels for Melly and his current situation which is why he connected Melly with Jason Williams, the lawyer who got the Louisiana rapper off his murder charge a few years ago. Boosie explained that he's kept in contact with Melly's mother since Melly's incarceration. He said while other lawyers reached out to Melly's family, Boosie was adamant that they hire Jason Williams.

"I told him who to go get. I'd be talking to his mom. I was just reaching out it letting it be known that you need to get Jason Williams ... Jason in the new Johnnie Cochran," he said.

Boosie Badazz also describes his own experience beating a murder charge and dropping $250K for his legal defense in his murder case. Peep the full video below.