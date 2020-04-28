Boosie Badazz is arguably hip-hop's most outlandish characters, as unapologetic as he is unabashedly himself. As such, his frank demeanor and amusing vernacular have left us hanging on every word, for better or worse. Following no shortage of Instagram-related antics, Boosie took a moment to chop it up with his old pal DJ Vlad, opening up about a few choice topics -- including a shared legal connection between himself and DaBaby, who has experienced his own legal woes in recent months.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Luckily, Boosie seems confident that DaBaby's luck is about to change. First, he mentions that the pair have an upcoming single called "Period" that's set to appear on Boosie's upcoming Goat Talk 3 project whenever the track gets cleared. "Baby was going through a lot of shit trying to get to the top," reflects Boosie. "Still going through it to this day. But he got my lawyer now, so ya'll muthafuckas in trouble!" He laughs. "He got my lawyer now."

While things seem to have cooled down on the legal front, DaBaby originally kicked off 2020 on a rocky note -- at the beginning of January, police proceeded to arrest the Blame It On Baby rapper over the alleged assault and robbery of a concert promoter. Following that occurrence, Boosie responded with fire and brimstone, taking his unfiltered frustration out on the concert promoter. For all we know, it was this incident that ultimately led Boosie to hook DaBaby up with his lawyer in the first place -- check out the conversation below, courtesy of Vlad TV.