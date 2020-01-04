News broke earlier today that DaBaby was arrested in connection to an alleged robbery. He was later charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly punching the victim, robbing him, and pouring apple juice on the individual. The victim was a music promoter who apparently shorted DaBaby $10K on a $30K advance for a performance.

As the promoter continues to play the victim card in the incident, Boosie Badazz is standing up for the Charlotte, NC native. During an Instagram Live session, Boosie shared his live reaction to finding out DaBaby was arrested. Boosie was not pleased, and from the looks of it, the Baton Rouge legend was ready to break DaBaby out of jail. "He in jail?!" He asked someone off-camera. "Man, I know you lying!" he yelled in disbelief.

"I'mma fuck that concert promoter up, bitch. I'mma whoop that bitch. Watch, okay -- we got you, bitch," he said before diving into the article. He simmers down towards the end of the video but clearly, it didn't just upset Boosie, but brought back some memories of his own.

Even though DaBaby's currently locked up, Boosie Badazz is still banking on the "Suge" rapper to perform at Boosie Bash 2020 in March. He wasted no time posting a promotional video from Baby himself announcing his presence at the forthcoming Boosie Bash.