On Tuesday, July 12, Boosie Badazz had an intense run-in with the law in Georgia after police reportedly pulled the Baton Rouge native for riding in a vehicle with heavy window tint and concealed tags. According to HipHopDX, police smelled marijuana and ordered the controversial rapper to exit the car, and he was temporarily handcuffed as they searched the vehicle.

Throughout the ordeal — which was documented by one of the police officer's body cams — Boosie became increasingly irritated, claiming that this traffic stop was just the latest instance of local police targeting and harassing him.



Justin Ford/Getty Images

"I can’t keep going through this though, bro," Boosie told 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence, who was driving the vehicle when police pulled them over. "I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harrassment. It’s every day. I moved to the country to f****** live, bro. I did six years on my back."

As the Heartfelt rapper's rant continued, his sentiments became increasingly violent.

"I’m f****** tired, bruh. Whatever you wanna f****** do, we can do. That’s how the f*** I feel," Boosie said. "Lock me up for whatever you wanna lock me up for. I’m tired, bruh. Tired of being f***** with … I’ma spit on every f****** nurse in that b****. I’ma make you charge me. I’ma show you how I get down when I get locked up. I’ma make them b****** want me … I’m going out like a gangsta. You oughta knock my f****** teeth out. And you gon’ get sued like a dog."

"I’m ready now. I’m all the way ready. I’ma show ’em how I get down. Watch, I’ma punch on the first white boy I see in that b***," he continued. "Any nurse, I’ma spit on that b****. I ain’t playing, man. I’m tired, bruh. Watch how I shine in this b****."



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

At one point, Boosie also mentioned that he had "a lot of h**s sucking d***" at his house, but after going off on that tangent, he brought his attention back to the alleged harassment that he claims to have been facing in Georgia.

"Car’s not stolen, registration is right, the tag is right," Boosie reiterated. "I was pulled over because of this bullshit car. You f****** m********** are targeting my vehicle. If I was a white college player, you wouldn’t f*** with my vehicle. If I played soccer or baseball, you wouldn’t f*** with my vehicle. You’d stop me for an autograph.

Although the police said that they discovered a bag of weed and a large bag of cash, Boosie and Lawrence were just given citations, and the two were released from their handcuffs and permitted to leave.

Watch the video of Boosie Badazz's rant below, and let us know in the comments what you think about the situation.

