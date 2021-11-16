Lil Nas X's affinity for trolling likely helped introduce Boosie Badazz to a whole new market of people who would otherwise be unaware of him. The multiple homophobic comments Boosie dished towards Lil Nas X in the past few months have turned him into a public enemy.

Despite this, Boosie doesn't seem fazed. The rapper, once again, sat down with Vlad TV for an in-depth conversation about Lil Nas X where he explained that the "Montero" rapper isn't an enemy of his. Boosie admitted that the viral video of a man confronting him over his comments about the pop star was entirely staged. He never had any confrontation in real life with members of the LGBTQ+ community, he said.

"All my gay fans love me," he said. "I don't even know where the other hate be comin' from."



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

He explained that the entirety of the backlash he faced had been from online trolls, rather than people in real life. "I don't have problems from gay people when I see them. I really just have problems on social media. You know, I get death threats," Boosie continued. "I've been getting death threats for about 6 months.

Boosie went on to explain that he still stands by his comments, regardless of any one's opinion, including his own mother's. "I'm proud to be the person to speak up for people who can't talk. You know, my momma tell me 'shut up.' My momma told me the other day, 'Shut the fuck up.' Called my phone. [She said], 'Shut the fuck up. Stop talking about all that shit,'" he recalled. "You sit down, ma. I don't want to hear that. You know, not trying to be disrespectful to my mom but I hung up on her.'"

He elaborated that Lil Nas X is the one that's trolling him, so he's responding to being called out. "You know, you don't play with no gangsta, bruh. That's not an opp of mine," he said. "What you are, you can't play with me. I'm a gangsta. That's what I'm tellin' my momma. Like, 'Momma, he can't play with me. I'm a gangsta.'"

While Lil Nas X remains a hot topic in every interview with Boosie, the Grammy-nominated rapper revealed that he's getting tired of trolling the Louisiana rapper.