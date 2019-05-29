You already know Boosie Badazz likes to wild on the gram. The Louisianna rapper has been known to pull some crazy stunts on Instagram, and his most recent, and hilarious, act doesn't disappoint. The "Wartime" rapper's most recent shenanigans see him asking fans join him on his Instagram live and show him their feet. On a clip posted by Boosie on Instagram, one user is seen proudly displaying her feet, which seem to be perched atop the dash of a car. Boosie is seen approving of the feet, repeating, "they aight" with a tentative look on his face.

The video takes a sharp turn though, as the proud owner of the approved feet excitedly flips her camera to show the rapper her face, much to the surprise and bewilderment of Badazz, who rushes to leave the chat after the reveal.

This whole encounter may seem crazy to some, but to those who are familiar with the comical musician and his antics, they won't be surprised to add this incident to the roster of hysterical foolery he engages in. The list includes the time Boosie crashed an exercise class to perform, as well as show off some high-cardio moves of his own.

Or the time he randomly pulled up on Rodeo drive and had his friend throw wads of money before leaving the scene.

And who can forget the rapper's infatuation with Rihanna, with whom he had previously admitted to drunkenly sliding into her DMs. Boosie took to Instagram once more at the start of the month, to share with fans what his jocular reaction would be when he finally "gets that call" from Rih.