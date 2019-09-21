mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Drop Off "Excuse Me"

Karlton Jahmal
September 21, 2019 12:11
158 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Excuse Me
Boosie Badazz
Produced by Zaytoven

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Turn up


Boosie Badazz and Zaytoven dropped off the joint project Bad Azz Zay last week, and the project is an entire mood. Boosie is back in his zone on the single "Excuse Me," which is a mix between a turn-up track and a street anthem. Zaytoven blesses the beat with nostalgic synths and horns that are reminiscent of the early 2000s. Boosie goes in about his lifestyle and his opposition, and spends most of the song venting about why he should be left alone to handle his own business. 

On Bad Azz Zay, Boosie takes it back to the style and energy that put him on the map in the first place. Sounding reenergized and ready to ride, Boosie comes with hard-hitting lyrics and an addicting chorus on "Excuse Me."

Quotable Lyrics
People are selfish
I learned that from all of this shit in life
I learned that from all the cold prison nights

Boosie Badazz Zaytoven Bad Azz Zay Excuse Me
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Drop Off "Excuse Me"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject