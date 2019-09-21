Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Drop Off "Excuse Me"

Boosie Badazz and Zaytoven dropped off the joint project Bad Azz Zay last week, and the project is an entire mood. Boosie is back in his zone on the single "Excuse Me," which is a mix between a turn-up track and a street anthem. Zaytoven blesses the beat with nostalgic synths and horns that are reminiscent of the early 2000s. Boosie goes in about his lifestyle and his opposition, and spends most of the song venting about why he should be left alone to handle his own business.

On Bad Azz Zay, Boosie takes it back to the style and energy that put him on the map in the first place. Sounding reenergized and ready to ride, Boosie comes with hard-hitting lyrics and an addicting chorus on "Excuse Me."

Quotable Lyrics

People are selfish

I learned that from all of this shit in life

I learned that from all the cold prison nights



