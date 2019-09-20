Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Drop Joint Album "Bad Azz Zay"

Weeks ago, Boosie Badazz and superproducer Zaytoven delivered their single "Dangerous Job," teasing that they were working on a new collaborative project. In the wee hours of Friday morning, the two artists dropped off their joint album Bad Azz Zay, a record that features 13 tracks that showcase both of their talents.

Boosie's career has had its share of rises and falls, but on Bad Azz Zay, Boosie is in his zone and on his game. On the opening track "Elevation," Bossie raps about stacking his money and getting his life together to rise to another level. Over on "Where You From," the rapper boasts about his hometown of Baton Rouge, Lousiana and on "My Soul" we hear Boosie slow things down and get introspective about the struggles he's endured. Things pick up on "Boosie Party," where Boosie raps about getting wild with women who love liquor and bad decisions.

Boosie and Zaytoven only have one feature on the record, and that comes from New Orleans rapper and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity. Give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Elevation

2. Dangerous Job

3. Church On Monday

4. Where You From

5. Real N****s

6. My Soul

7. Excuse Me

8. Dance & Talk That

9. Boosie Party ft. Tokyo Vanity

10. Check Up

11. Stalkin

12. Cold Days

13. Pray For Me