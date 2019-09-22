mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Deliver "Dance & Talk That"

Karlton Jahmal
September 22, 2019 16:24
132 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Dance & Talk That
Boosie Badazz Feat. Toyko Vanity
Produced by Toyko Vanity

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Back it up


Boosie Badazz and Zaytoven's joint project Bad Azz Zay has been a hit with fans. Boosie has once again delivered, adding even more hits to his storied catalog. "Dance & Talk That" is one of the more addicting songs on the new album. The instrumental is built with the intention of making women back it up. Teeth rattling bass and exciting flute sounding synths bring listeners back to that 2008 Atlanta trap sound.

This is a club banger that relies on a nostalgic sound. Boosie talks slick and praises the ladies on "Dance & Talk That." The chorus is somewhat lackluster but it gets the job done, and it will quickly get stuck in your head. Toyko Vanity steps in to take control later on the single, giving the track a much-needed injection of feminine energy.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch I can back it up
I'm macking up
All ya'll bitches trash as fuck

Boosie Badazz Toyko Vanity Bad Azz Zay new music Dance & Talk THat
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Deliver "Dance & Talk That"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject