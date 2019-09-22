Boosie Badazz & Zaytoven Deliver "Dance & Talk That"

Boosie Badazz and Zaytoven's joint project Bad Azz Zay has been a hit with fans. Boosie has once again delivered, adding even more hits to his storied catalog. "Dance & Talk That" is one of the more addicting songs on the new album. The instrumental is built with the intention of making women back it up. Teeth rattling bass and exciting flute sounding synths bring listeners back to that 2008 Atlanta trap sound.

This is a club banger that relies on a nostalgic sound. Boosie talks slick and praises the ladies on "Dance & Talk That." The chorus is somewhat lackluster but it gets the job done, and it will quickly get stuck in your head. Toyko Vanity steps in to take control later on the single, giving the track a much-needed injection of feminine energy.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch I can back it up

I'm macking up

All ya'll bitches trash as fuck



