Boosie Badazz & Dee Rogers Go Peach Emoji Crazy On "Right Dea"

Aron A.
April 14, 2020 15:18
Right Dea
Boosie Badazz Feat. Dee Rogers

Boosie Badazz is back with another banger for quarantine.


The art that has emerged due to the coronavirus pandemic will go down in the history books. Music has taken a turn into the virtual world, substituting club appearances, performances and interviews for Instagram Live streams. Boosie Badazz was among the first to take over the web with his live streams that nearly got him banned from IG Live over nudity. Though he's essentially passed the torch to Tory Lanez' Quarantine Radio, the surge of twerking on Instagram has provided him inspiration for his latest single. Teaming up with Dee Rogers, Boosie unleashed a celebratory anthem for big booties across the globe with "Right Dea." With detailed fantasies of strip club-level twerking, it's quite clear that there's one thing on Boosie's mind during quarantine. 

Peep the track below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Look how that ass bounce
Eatin' them damn shorts
Jigglin', wigglin',
Can't believe what my eyes saw

Boosie Badazz
