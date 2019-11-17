Boogie Joins Berhana On "I Been" Remix

Berhana is the latest artist to be tapped by Amazon Music for an exclusive remix to a popular song as the Atlanta-bred singer is joined by Boogie on the update to his "I Been" track.

The new selection arrives sometime after the debut of Berhanma's HAN sophomore project and just ahead of his headling tour across dates in North America and Europe.

Berhana "HAN" Tour Dates

Terminal West Atlanta, GA

U Street Music Hall Washington, DC

Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Reggies Rock Club Chicago, IL

Velvet Underground Toronto, Canada

Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Village Underground London, United Kingdom

Les Étoiles Paris, France

Yuca Club Cologne, Germany

Trix Club Antwerp, Belgium

Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands