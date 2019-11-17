mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boogie Joins Berhana On "I Been" Remix

Milca P.
November 17, 2019 04:13
I Been
Berhana Feat. Boogie

Berhana returns.


Berhana is the latest artist to be tapped by Amazon Music for an exclusive remix to a popular song as the Atlanta-bred singer is joined by Boogie on the update to his "I Been" track.

The new selection arrives sometime after the debut of Berhanma's HAN sophomore project and just ahead of his headling tour across dates in North America and Europe.

Berhana "HAN" Tour Dates

Wed, NOV 27
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
Sat, NOV 30
U Street Music Hall
Washington, DC
Tue, DEC 3
Elsewhere
Brooklyn, NY
Thu, DEC 5
Reggies Rock Club
Chicago, IL
Fri, DEC 6
Velvet Underground
Toronto, Canada
Tue, DEC 10
Great American Music Hall
San Francisco, CA
Wed, DEC 11
El Rey Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Feb 24, 2020
Village Underground
London, United Kingdom
Feb 25, 2020
Les Étoiles
Paris, France
Feb 27, 2020
Yuca Club
Cologne, Germany
Feb 28, 2020
Trix Club
Antwerp, Belgium
Feb 29, 2020
Paradiso
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 2, 2020
Burg Schnabel
Berlin, Germany
Quotable Lyrics
I been hopin', prayin', waitin', schemin', dreamin'
Want you back, and I need you now
Tell me what you're feelin', feelin'
'Cause I can't fight this fight much longer, baby
