BONES Delivers The Reflective Project "InLovingMemory"

Bone, née Elmo Kennedy O'Connor, is a Los Angeles-based artist. Often recognized for helping pioneer the hip-hop subgenre often referred to as "emo rap," he's developed a large underground fanbase. He was notably featured on ASAP Rocky's "Canal St." back in 2015, joining the Harlem emcee on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show to perform the song as well.

Known for his large music catalog, he released 10 albums between 2015 and 2017 alone. Boasting a cult-like following that faithfully tunes in to his new releases, he's spoken out about in the past about numerous major labels showing interest in him. According to LA Weekly journalist Max Bell "interested labels wanted him to be their 'white rapper,' an artist along the lines of Mac Miller and Machine Gun Kelly. But O'Connor wasn't interested in being remade."

His latest project InLovingMemory marks his third release this year alone. He teased the new album to fans on social media in the weeks ahead of its arrival, first announcing the project on May 15th. The reflective project features 17 tracks all performed by Bones.

Check out InLovingMemory and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. InLovingMemory

2. AnyLastWords?

3. GoHardHuh

4. RainCloudsFollowMe

5. WhiteBoyRick

6. DemolitionFreestylePt3

7. P250

8. BrandNewExpectations

9. ChatLog

10. SawedOff

11. EverybodysFavoriteScumbag

12. Hitchhiker

13. IThinkIWillBeOk

14. Focus

15. Zippo

16. SoulFood

17. TwasTheDarkestNight