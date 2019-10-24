October's very own has grown older and quite possibly wiser. Today marks Drizzy's thirty-third birthday, and while he remains in a perpetual state of "album mode," it's quite likely that he'll allow himself time for some recreation. And while the well-wishes are likely to roll in as the day progresses, his ever-loyal buddy Boi-1da made sure to set it off on a strong note.

"Happy Gday to the boss, the [GOAT], my day 1, Chune Can’t run out when we deh bout," writes Boi-1da. "More Life , more love, more peace and continued success." In honor of the 6ix God's big day, 1da shared a few vintage Toronto throwback pics from their shared come-up. It's a reminder of songs like "Over," which essentially kickstarted Drake's major label movement. Not to mention the pair's work together on So Far Gone, including the breakout single "Best I Ever Had."

In many ways, the two have solidified themselves as a legendary partnership in Canadian music history and beyond. It's cool to see them continuing to ride for one another, even after this long in the game. We'd like to echo 1da's sentiments and wish Drake a happy birthday!