Boi-1da is heralded as one of the best producers out right now, and there is no doubt that he is a treasure to the industry. Interestingly enough, he is now branching into sneaker collaborations as the producer has just received his very own colorway of the Nike KD 15. Kevin Durant's signature shoe has received quite a bit of praise from consumers and the colorways have all been interesting and unique. When it comes to Boi-1da's offering, that trend remains true.

As you can see in the images down below, this sneaker comes through with a black knit base. From there, we have some vibrant yellow, green, and orange highlights that are placed throughout. On the tongue of the right shoe, Boi-1da's signature is found in place of a KD logo, and overall, it helps give the shoe some added personality.

This brand-new collaboration is set to drop on Wednesday, August 17th for a price of $160 USD. Let us know what you think of the Boi-1da x Nike KD 15, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

