Kevin Durant's signature sneaker line with Nike has been very popular over the years. Every year, it gets a brand new silhouette, and fans are always rushing to the stores for it. It is easy to see why as the Nike KD is always a solid mix of performance and style. The Nike KD 15 certainly continues that trend, and with new colorways on the horizon, sneakerheads are about to be eating well during the summer season.

The latest Nike KD 15 to be shown off is this Brooklyn Nets colorway, which can be found below. As you can see, this model has a bluish-grey upper, while the overlays are black. From there, we have a cool outsole that has white and black marbling which helps further enhance the Brooklyn Nets vibe. Needless to say, we should see plenty of these at the parks in New York this summer.

As it stands, there is no release date for this shoe, however, it is expected to drop soon for a price of $150 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand new Nike KD 15, in the comments down below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

