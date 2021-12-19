Since the mid-2000s, Boi-1da has been one of the most coveted and quality producers that rap has had to offer. His come-up was in partnership with Drake, as they rose together in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Some of Boi-1da's first mega-hits came with Drizzy's "Best I Ever Had" and Drake, Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Wayne's titanic performance of "Forever" in 2009, which led to him producing for primarily for all of Drake's studio albums, as well as hits with basically all hip-hop stars including Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka Flame, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, Nas, Big Sean, Kanye West, and many more.

You could debatably say the landscape of 2010s hip-hop would not have looked the way it did without Boi-1da. It is practically impossible to recognize Boi-1da for all of his accomplishments, but he still feels under-appreciated.

On Friday (Dec. 17), Boi-1da took took Instagram to show off his incredible plaque celebrating his wild amount of streams and certifications via RIAA. In the caption, he "chose violence" to assure that fans gave him his praise he is deserving of: "364 days out of the year I choose humility, but today I chose violence. Please leave me off all your little Top 10 Producers lists. This is what over a decade of making slaps looks like. Ok back to the lab. 60+ platinum singles (and counting), 3 diamond records (and counting), 3 billboard hot 100 #1s (and counting)."

The amount of Platinum certifications is staggering, and having three RIAA Diamond records is incredibly impressive. Shoutout to Boi-1da for contributing all he has to the culture.

Check out Boi-1da's huge framed plaque below.