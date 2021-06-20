Bobby Shmurda celebrated Father's Day by giving out free food at The Win Shelter in Brooklyn in New York City. The Caribbean-inspired menu included jerk salmon, curried chickpeas, stew chicken, mac and cheese, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, fried chicken wings, waffles, and more.

According to a press release, the event fed over 200 underprivileged families. Shmurda also gave out game consoles, board games, action figures, footballs, jump ropes, princess-themed costumes, HOT Wheels, and other toys for the kids who attended. Fathers were treated to T-shirts, underwear, socks, books, and many more items as well.

Three barbers also attended the event and provided free haircuts for both the fathers and sons.

Shmurda brought leftovers to the nearby CAMBA Men’s Shelter.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Shmurda revealed that he was meeting with Roc Nation by posting a video from their office. "If it's up then it's up, n***a," he said in the video on his IG Story.

Tekashi 6ix9ine hated on the move in the comments, calling Shmurda a hypocrite.

"They hate ratting and cooperating with police but SIGN to roc nation (Who's CEO is a cooperating federal informant for the DEA) but pick and choose," he wrote.

Check out a video from the event down below.

