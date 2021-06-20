Kim Kardashian published an all-encompassing Father's Day post to her own father, Robert Kardashian, her ex-husband, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and more. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, also published an Instagram post in honor of Scott.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives!" Kardashian captioned the series of photos. "Love you unconditionally!!!"

Kardashian included West, whom she divorced earlier this year. The two had been together since 2012 and married since 2013.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

She recently broke down during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians while discussing the relationship: "I just honestly can’t do this anymore," she said through tears. "Why am I still in this place where I'm stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't."

Jenner posted her own picture with Scott as well.

"Happy father’s day @travisscott," she wrote. "One day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you."

Check out the Instagram posts below.