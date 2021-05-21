Bobby Sessions Unites Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher On "Gold Rolex"

Bobby Sessions continues his streak of uniting with elite lyricists, following a powerful collaboration with Royce Da 5'9", by linking up with two of the game's deadliest -- Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher. Curiously enough, Freddie and Benny were recently working together in the studio, and one has to wonder if this one emerged during those undoubtedly productive sessions.

Speaking of Sessions, Bobby keeps stride with some slick opening bars, proving that he's more than capable of hanging with the heavy-hitters; there's even a case to be made that he ran away with the best verse, depending on what criteria one might apply. That's in no way to speak down on The Butcher or Gibbs, both of whom do exactly as they're supposed to over the smooth and soulful instrumental. All in all, it's a welcome posse cut from Sessions and further proof that he should be kept on the radar as one to watch moving forward.

Check out "Gold Rolex" now, and sound off with your pick for the standout verse. Keep an eye out for Bobby Sessions' upcoming album Manifest, set to be released at some point this year.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Walking like a pimp with a cane and a limp

Mesmerize your bitch she watch my dick swing to the left.

Pop my trunk and then I dip, Donald Trump a bitch

Texas n***a Pleasant Grove, you better know that I'm legit